Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rochdale mark 100th anniversary of their Football League debut with a home draw

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 10:02 pm
Jimmy Keohane scored Rochdale’s equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jimmy Keohane scored Rochdale’s equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rochdale had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Colchester on the night they celebrated a landmark anniversary.

The League Two fixture had been brought forward to ensure it was 100 years to the day since Rochdale played their first match in the Football League.

Whereas Rochdale marked August 27, 1921 with a 6-3 win against Accrington in the Third Division North, there was no repeat as their miserable home form continued.

It looked as though they might finish empty handed after Max Taylor’s calamitous own goal gifted Colchester a first-half lead.

Former Manchester United player Taylor, 21, who left Old Trafford in the summer, found his own net five minutes before half-time when he completely lost his bearings with a back pass to goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

But wingback Jimmy Keohane spared Taylor’s blushes with an equaliser from close range shortly after the hour.

Rochdale had the worst home record in League One last season, which had a massive bearing on their relegation, and this campaign have only two points from a possible nine from their first three home league games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal