Wolves boss Bruno Lage well aware of the threat posed by Bruno Fernandes

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 10:37 pm
Bruno Fernandes will pose a threat for Wolves on Sunday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage believes Bruno Fernandes changed the dynamic at Manchester United.

The Molineux chief believes Portugal international Fernandes has been the perfect fit for United since his £47million switch from Sporting Lisbon.

The midfielder has scored 43 goals in 82 games for United after arriving in January 2020 and bagged a hat-trick in the 5-1 opening day win over Leeds.

He is set to be joined at Old Trafford by Cristiano Ronaldo, with United having agreed a deal with Juventus for the forward’s return to the club.

Wolves will not have to deal with Ronaldo this weekend when they host United at Molineux, but Lage – who faced Fernandes when in charge of Sporting’s rivals Benfica – knows his side have their work cut out with his international teammate.

He said: “The way he was at Sporting and the way Manchester United play, it was the right player to come for the team. He fitted the way they play, he created a dynamic the team needs.

“We played a lot of times against him, four or five times because we played for the championship and for the cup.

“He is a top player, what he did at Sporting was very good. He was the most important player in the team, sometimes we played against them and he played in different positions.

“Sometimes he played on the wing, sometimes in front of the two midfielders, other times side by side. He is an important player, he can do everything.

“When I was there I always said good things about him because he can do everything. It is very hard to play against him but he will know it’s very hard to play against my team.

“He can create a lot of changes, run between the defenders, shoot from outside. He’s a talented player and works hard for the team when they don’t have the ball.”

