Hayden Mullins delighted as Colchester spoil Rochdale’s party

Hayden Mullins praised the spirit of his Colchester players following their draw at a Rochdale side celebrating a landmark anniversary.

Mullins’ side took the lead through Max Taylor’s calamitous own goal but Dale wing-back Jimmy Keohane spare Taylor’s blushes with a close-range equaliser just after the hour.

“The boys are sat in the dressing room not happy with a point, which shows what a good group we have,” said the Us manager.

“We have to try to be a tough side to beat away and we have five points on the road already from three games.

“We try and attack the game and had good chances to kill the game, especially early in the second half.”

Mullins was pleased with how his side handled the night, 100 years to the day since Rochdale played their first Football League match.

“We knew it was a big night for Rochdale but we managed the atmosphere well,” he continued.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale thought playing a third match in six days caught up with his players.

He said: “I have mixed emotions but am relatively pleased to have finished the week unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

“If we had flipped the results and drawn at Northampton and won tonight, rather than the other way round, it would have been different.”

Stockdale had sympathy for defender Taylor, who completely lost his bearings with a back-pass to goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

He said: “Max is a young defender who has been excellent.

“It was unfortunate to concede a goal in those circumstances. We could have buckled but showed character.”

Mullins was happy to profit from Taylor’s misfortune.

“We had a bit of luck on the road and took it. It was long overdue as we didn’t have it last season,” he said.

Rochdale had brought forward the match by a day so it could take place on the 100th anniversary as club favourites like Keith Hicks, Les Chapman, Richard Jobson and Billy Rudd returned to the Crown Oil Arena.

Whereas Rochdale marked August 27, 1921 with a 6-3 win against Accrington in Third Division North, there was no repeat as their miserable home form continued.

They had the worst home record in League One last season, which had a massive bearing on their relegation, and this season they have only two points from a possible nine from their first three league games.

Colchester, who had posted a first league win of the season last Saturday at Oldham, had been looking for a second win in a week in the North West.