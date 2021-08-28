Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015: Tottenham complete signing of Son Heung-Min for £22million

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 7:34 am
Son Heung-min joined Tottenham in 2015 (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham completed the £22million signing of South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen on this day in 2015.

Son was handed the number seven shirt after agreeing a five-year deal with the north London club.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group J – Tottenham Hotspur v Qarabag – White Hart Lane
Son has scored 108 goals for Spurs (Jed Leicester/PA)

The 23-year-old had scored 29 times in 87 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen after joining the club in 2013 from Hamburg.

He was the Bundesliga outfit’s top scorer in the Champions League the previous season with three goals.

Son’s arrival spelled the end of Tottenham’s pursuit of Saido Berahino. They had already had two offers rejected for the West Brom striker.

In July Son, now 29, signed a new four-year contract with the club, which will run until 2025.

He has scored 108 goals and claimed 64 assists in 283 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

