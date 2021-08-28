Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Mirren not banking on a St Johnstone Euro hangover

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 10:04 am
St Mirren’s assistant manager Lee Sharp expecting best version of St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren’s assistant manager Lee Sharp expecting best version of St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren are not anticipating a St Johnstone Euro hangover when the Perth Saints visit Paisley on cinch Premiership duty on Sunday.

Callum Davidson’s double cup winning team were knocked out of the Europa Conference League play-off by Austrian side LASK at McDiarmid Park on Thursday night on a 3-1 aggregate and have to gather themselves in a bid to find their first league win of the season.

Boss Jim Goodwin will be back in the Buddies technical area after a period of self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test and neither he nor assistant Lee Sharp will be expecting St Johnstone to be anything other than at their best.

Sharp said: “We will be looking at it that St Johnstone will be coming here at full strength and prepare to play against them the way that they always play, and be up for a tough game.

“Every game we played them last season was extremely tough, the league games and the cup games and we expect no different on Sunday.

“They will be prepared, Callum has done exceptionally well with them in terms of how they play and their style and, regardless of the game they had on Thursday, it will be a very tough game.”

St Mirren go into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing by Celtic at Parkhead last week which left the Paisley side with one point from nine.

Sharp, however, is confident that the elusive first league win is coming.

He said: “Every game you go into you have to got to have that belief that you are going to win and get the three points and Sunday will be no different.

“We have approached training this week with that in mind and that will be the mind-set going into Sunday.

“You take the Celtic game aside, the other two games, we have been very good in spells and now it is a case of doing it over the course of the full game and tidying up the wee bits that are missing.

“It is fine margins at the end of the day and we have been unlucky.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal