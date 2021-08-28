St Mirren not banking on a St Johnstone Euro hangover

St Mirren are not anticipating a St Johnstone Euro hangover when the Perth Saints visit Paisley on cinch Premiership duty on Sunday.

Callum Davidson’s double cup winning team were knocked out of the Europa Conference League play-off by Austrian side LASK at McDiarmid Park on Thursday night on a 3-1 aggregate and have to gather themselves in a bid to find their first league win of the season.

Boss Jim Goodwin will be back in the Buddies technical area after a period of self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test and neither he nor assistant Lee Sharp will be expecting St Johnstone to be anything other than at their best.

Sharp said: “We will be looking at it that St Johnstone will be coming here at full strength and prepare to play against them the way that they always play, and be up for a tough game.

“Every game we played them last season was extremely tough, the league games and the cup games and we expect no different on Sunday.

“They will be prepared, Callum has done exceptionally well with them in terms of how they play and their style and, regardless of the game they had on Thursday, it will be a very tough game.”

St Mirren go into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing by Celtic at Parkhead last week which left the Paisley side with one point from nine.

Sharp, however, is confident that the elusive first league win is coming.

He said: “Every game you go into you have to got to have that belief that you are going to win and get the three points and Sunday will be no different.

“We have approached training this week with that in mind and that will be the mind-set going into Sunday.

“You take the Celtic game aside, the other two games, we have been very good in spells and now it is a case of doing it over the course of the full game and tidying up the wee bits that are missing.

“It is fine margins at the end of the day and we have been unlucky.”