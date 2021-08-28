Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wesley leaves Aston Villa for loan spell at Club Brugge

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 1:12 pm
Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined Club Brugge on a season-long loan (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined Club Brugge on a season-long loan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined Club Brugge on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Villa Park from the Belgian side in a then club-record deal two years ago, has been limited to just four substitute appearances since recovering from a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for nearly 16 months.

Villa hope the return to his former club, where he previously spent three seasons, can reignite the Brazilian’s career.

Wesley has made 26 appearances for Villa, scoring five goals.

He joins a Brugge side that have made a strong start to the Jupiler Pro League, sitting second after five games, and he could face Manchester City and Paris St Germain in a tough Champions League group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal