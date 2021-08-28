Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Brennan Johnson strike earns Nottingham Forest a draw at Derby

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 2:46 pm
Brennan Johnson earned a point for Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Brennan Johnson eased some of the pressure on Chris Hughton with a late strike that earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby.

Forest were heading for a fifth league defeat until Brennan fired home eight minutes from the end.

Hughton’s team had been second best after Tom Lawrence gave Derby an early lead but improved in the second half to secure their first point of the season.

Forest were boosted by the return of Joe Worrall but their defence was breached after 11 minutes to the delight of the Derby fans.

Derby escaped when Lyle Taylor failed to punish a poor back pass and minutes later they broke quickly to catch Forest with a Craig Forsyth ball over the top which Lawrence brought down before firing low past Brice Samba from just inside the area.

That cranked up the noise levels inside the stadium and Samba was relieved to see a Ravel Morrison shot go wide after a deflection left him wrong-footed.

Derby threatened again when Forsyth fired over from a corner in the 24th minute and Samba had to dive full length to push away a Lawrence shot three minutes later.

Apart from that early Taylor chance, Forest had created little despite some decent periods of possession and Derby had strong claims for a handball in the area turned down by referee Tim Robinson in the 40th minute.

Forest won a corner in added time which Derby easily cleared which summed up a poor first half for the visitors.

They started the second with more purpose but Derby caught them on the break in the 49th minute with Lawrence forcing Samba into another diving save after he was picked out by Kamil Jozwiak.

Forest countered swiftly two minutes later with Taylor playing Johnson in on the right but his low cross-shot went wide.

It at least provided some encouragement for the visiting fans and Gaeten Bong lifted them again on the hour with a cross that Curtis Davies just got to with Taylor waiting to pounce.

Morrison tested Samba from distance in the 64th minute but Forest were dominating possession although Kelle Roos had yet to make a save.

Derby still looked more threatening going forward and Jozwiak fired just wide before Forest finally tested Roos who clawed the ball away after Lewis Grabben flicked on a cross.

But Roos was beaten in the 82nd minute when Johnson lashed in a shot from just inside the box after Derby failed to clear a cross.

Derby finished strongly but Forest held on for a draw that they deserved on the strength of the second-half performance.

