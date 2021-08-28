Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Smith brace leads Rotherham to victory over Doncaster

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 3:18 pm
Michael Smith hit both goals for Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Two first-half goals from Rotherham striker Michael Smith guided them to a 2-0 Sky Bet League One win over Doncaster.

Rotherham played the bulk of the second half with 10 men, after Mikel Miller’s dismissal, but Smith’s double was enough to earn the points with toothless Doncaster unable to stage a second-half comeback.

Rotherham took the lead in the 27th minute with Miller feeding Smith and the big man tucked the ball past Pontus Dahlberg.

Kieran Sadlier, against his former club, came close to doubling the advantage after he cut in from the right flank but Dahlberg managed to close down the angle.

Smith got his second two minutes into added on time. The ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box and he clinically volleyed into the bottom corner.

Rovers, who have only mustered a goal on the opening day of the season, were handed a lifeline on 53 minutes with Miller sent off for a lunge on Kyle Knoyle.

But Richie Wellens’s side could not convert possession into chances as Rotherham saw out the match in relative ease.

