Wayne Rooney bemoans lack of penalty award as Derby draw with Nottingham Forest

Derby manager Wayne Rooney was convinced his side should have been awarded a penalty as they drew 1-1 with local rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

Rooney could not believe a handball by Forest skipper Joe Worrall near the end of the first half was not penalised.

Forest had been desperately poor in that period after falling behind in the 11th minute when Tom Lawrence latched onto Craig Forsyth’s pass to beat Brice Samba from just inside the area.

Samba denied Lawrence again and Derby thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 40th minute when the ball appeared to strike Worrall on the arm.

Forest had to improve and they did after the break although Lawrence again forced Samba into a diving save when Derby broke quickly.

But Forest were at last looking a threat and Kelle Roos made a fine reaction save in the 75th minute after Lewis Grabban flicked on a Alex Mighten cross.

But Roos was beaten in the 82nd minute when Derby failed to clear a cross and Brennan Johnson smashed in a drive from inside the area.

Derby pressed hard and had another penalty claim rejected in stoppage time but Forest’s second-half showing merited a first point of the season.

Rooney admitted the draw was fair but was adamant his team were denied a clear penalty.

He said: “It’s handball, a clear penalty. It’s disappointing because we had this last season in various games. I can see it and the fourth official is right next to me so I know he can see it.

“There are four officials, if the referee doesn’t see it, one of them can see it, they’ve got head sets on to communicate so I think someone needs to take a lead there and make the decision.

“If these decisions keep happening then it leaves me in a position where I have to start asking questions of the match officials.”

But he admitted Forest deserved a point. “Our performance was good first half but not so good second half so I think a point is a fair result.

“Forest were better than us second half, for whatever reason we didn’t play our game and didn’t do the simple things well.

“It allowed Forest to get momentum and I think they deserved the equaliser if I’m being honest.”

Forest manager Chris Hughton said: “When you go one down and for how we’ve been, when they scored their goal you think ‘ain’t gonna be our day again’. It’s always nicer if you are the team that has come back, but I thought we deserved it.

It was a very good atmosphere, overall I thought it was a correct result and one we can build on. We put out an offensive team from the start. But when you are behind you have to make the changes that can force the issue.

“Then of course it can go either way. You can be too open and concede or you can get back in the game and that is what we managed to do.

“The pressure isn’t something I think about, I think about results. I’m feeling better at this moment because we have got a result I think we deserved.”