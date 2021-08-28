Sport Jake Hyde brace gives Wrexham first victory of the season By Press Association August 28, 2021, 5:00 pm Jake Hyde scored twice for Wrexham (Morgan Harlow/PA) Jake Hyde scored twice as Wrexham recorded their first win of the season by beating Eastleigh 2-0. The striker opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a calm finish after being put through by Paul Mullin. Hyde grabbed his second shortly before half-time and could have had a first-half hat-trick but for a fine save from Joe McDonnell. Dior Angus almost added a third late on but his shot flashed wide. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tony Watt maintains scoring streak to give Motherwell victory over Dundee Late Joe Sbarra strike earns Solihull point against Wrexham