Sport

Jake Hyde brace gives Wrexham first victory of the season

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jake Hyde scored twice for Wrexham (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Jake Hyde scored twice as Wrexham recorded their first win of the season by beating Eastleigh 2-0.

The striker opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a calm finish after being put through by Paul Mullin.

Hyde grabbed his second shortly before half-time and could have had a first-half hat-trick but for a fine save from Joe McDonnell.

Dior Angus almost added a third late on but his shot flashed wide.

