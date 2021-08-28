Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Fleetwood battle back to hold Plymouth

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:03 pm
Callum Camps scored for Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Callum Camps scored for Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Plymouth extended their unbeaten League One run to four games following a 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood.

Ryan Hardie’s opener was soon cancelled out by Callum Camps for the visitors.

Argyle took the lead through Hardie in the 21st minute when the in-form Scottish striker latched on to a long through ball on the edge of the box.

Hardie controlled the ball with one touch before thumping a dipping half-volley past goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Cairns prevented Argyle increasing their lead in the 32nd minute with a brilliant near post save to deny Ryan Broom as he let fly with an angled rising drive from the left.

That saved proved pivotal as three minutes later Camps latched on to left-back Danny Andrew’s deep cross from the left to volley past Michael Cooper.

The goal turned the tide, after a strong start by Argyle, and Shayden Morris smashed a 40th-minute shot off the foot of the post as Argyle failed to clear a corner.

Two minutes later unmarked Hardie fired over after being teed up by Conor Grant’s pinpoint cross from the left.

Cooper, 21, made a superb 54th minute diving save to keep out Camps’ close-range shot from the right.

Argyle substitute Jordon Garrick’s 20-yard shot beat Cairns but bounced off the bar.

