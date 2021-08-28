Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Late fightback by King’s Lynn stuns Yeovil

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:05 pm
King’s Lynn came from behind to win at Huish Park (Simon Galloway/PA)
King’s Lynn came from behind to win at Huish Park (Simon Galloway/PA)

King’s Lynn came from behind inside the last 20 minutes to beat 10-man Yeovil 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Joe Quigley opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute in emphatic fashion, firing powerfully into the top corner from around 30 yards out.

However, the hosts had Matt Worthington sent off seven minutes before half-time for a foul on Tyler Denton.

And the Linnets took advantage of the extra man in the closing stages of the contest at Huish Park.

Ethan Coleman equalised with 19 minutes remaining, before Munashe Sundire completed the turnaround in the 85th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal