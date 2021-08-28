Late fightback by King’s Lynn stuns Yeovil

King’s Lynn came from behind inside the last 20 minutes to beat 10-man Yeovil 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Joe Quigley opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute in emphatic fashion, firing powerfully into the top corner from around 30 yards out.

However, the hosts had Matt Worthington sent off seven minutes before half-time for a foul on Tyler Denton.

And the Linnets took advantage of the extra man in the closing stages of the contest at Huish Park.

Ethan Coleman equalised with 19 minutes remaining, before Munashe Sundire completed the turnaround in the 85th minute.