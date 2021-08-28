Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley on target as MK Dons beat Accrington

Matt O’Riley scored for the second game running to put the seal on a 2-0 win for MK Dons over Accrington, who were beaten for the first time since the opening day of the season.

The Dons’ promising start under head coach Liam Manning continued, although it did owe something to the visitors failing to make the most of some clear chances.

Accrington were made to rue a bad miss by Dion Charles, as MK Dons went ahead just before half-time when Mo Eisa tricked his way through before finishing with aplomb into the bottom corner.

The lead should have been doubled early in the second half, after James Trafford had pushed out Eisa’s effort, as Troy Parrott’s close-range shot was somehow blocked.

Substitute Joel Mumbongo spurned a glaring chance to equalise for Stanley when he shot wide after a fortunate ricochet off Warren O’Hora put him clean through.

The Dons finally made sure of victory with six minutes left when Hiram Boateng battled for the ball on the left before squaring it for O’Riley to finish.