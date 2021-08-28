Sport Michael McKenna double helps Arbroath see off Dunfermline By Press Association August 28, 2021, 5:10 pm Arbroath won 3-0 at Dunfermline (Joe Giddens/PA) Michael McKenna scored twice as Arbroath eased to a 3-0 win at Dunfermline. After several early penalty shouts for the visitors, McKenna gave them a 12th-minute lead as he followed in after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet failed to hold Nicky Low’s shot. Kai Kennedy struck a post for Athletic and Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov had would-be equalisers disallowed before Scott Stewart set up David Gold to make it 2-0 just before half-time. Todorov threatened again in the second half but McKenna grabbed his second, after good work by Joel Nouble, to put the result beyond doubt. Luke Donnelly replaced Nouble and saw a goal disallowed for offside as three proved enough for Arbroath. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Arbroath battle back to end Partick Thistle’s unbeaten start Callum Davidson pleased to see St Johnstone move past a tough Arbroath side Holders St Johnstone edge out Arbroath on penalties Donation from ex-Don Scott McKenna gives bereaved north-east kids golf treat