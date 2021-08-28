Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bradford’s unbeaten start ended by Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:13 pm
Ruel Sotiriou netted for Leyton Orient in their win over Bradford (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ruel Sotiriou netted for Leyton Orient in their win over Bradford (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bradford’s unbeaten start in League Two came to an end as goals from strikers Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith earned Leyton Orient a 2-0 home win.

The first period proved a tightly-contested affair with visiting defender Niall Canavan coming closest to breaking the deadlock when his effort was cleared off the line by Hector Kyprianou.

But Orient dominated the second half, playing with more tempo, and within two minutes Bantams keeper Richard O’Donnell was forced to parry a left-footed piledriver from Theo Archibald.

The home side maintained the pressure and got their reward after 66 minutes when Sotiriou latched on to a pass from Tom James and drilled the ball across O’Donnell from a tight angle.

Orient deservedly doubled their lead after 82 minutes as Smith collected an Archibald pass and neatly tucked the ball into the net from 20 yards.

The best the visitors could muster in response was a fierce shot by Canavan that was blocked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal