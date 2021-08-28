Sport Comfortable win for Maidenhead By Press Association August 28, 2021, 5:13 pm Sam Barratt opened the scoring for Maidenhead (Nigel French/PA) Goals from Sam Barratt and Josh Kelly gave Maidenhead a 2-0 win at home to Dover. The hosts went ahead when Barratt delivered an inviting cross that found the head of Kelly to nod home. Barratt then got his name on the scoresheet with a neat finish to put the hosts two up at half-time. Dover applied some late pressure but were kept at bay by some fine saves from James Holden in the United goal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Halifax win at Woking Jamal Fyfield header clinches Boreham Wood win over Aldershot Everton remain unbeaten with comfortable win at Brighton Marc Albrighton fires Leicester to victory as VAR denies Norwich a point