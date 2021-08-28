Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shilow Tracey strike enough to see Cambridge past Bolton

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:14 pm
Shilow Tracey was the Cambridge matchwinner (Nigel French/PA)
Shilow Tracey was the Cambridge matchwinner (Nigel French/PA)

Cambridge secured back-to-back League One wins with a 1-0 victory that ended Bolton’s unbeaten start.

The home side almost took a fortuitous lead inside two minutes when George Williams’ overhit cross almost flew in before being tipped over by Joel Dixon, but on 15 minutes the U’s did take the lead.

Wes Hoolahan slipped in Williams, who pulled back for Shilow Tracey to fire his first goal of the season into the far corner.

In the opening moments of the second half Oladapo Afolayan caused danger for Bolton with his cross leading a penalty-box scramble and the ball bouncing back off the Cambridge post, before Jordan Williams bent a shot wide of the far post on 52 minutes.

The away side really ramped up the pressure and Afolayan looked set to equalise on 57 minutes, but Dimi Mitov produced a big save with his feet to stop the one on one.

Cambridge hung on, with Bolton boss Ian Evatt yellow carded for complaints at the final whistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal