Shilow Tracey strike enough to see Cambridge past Bolton

Cambridge secured back-to-back League One wins with a 1-0 victory that ended Bolton’s unbeaten start.

The home side almost took a fortuitous lead inside two minutes when George Williams’ overhit cross almost flew in before being tipped over by Joel Dixon, but on 15 minutes the U’s did take the lead.

Wes Hoolahan slipped in Williams, who pulled back for Shilow Tracey to fire his first goal of the season into the far corner.

In the opening moments of the second half Oladapo Afolayan caused danger for Bolton with his cross leading a penalty-box scramble and the ball bouncing back off the Cambridge post, before Jordan Williams bent a shot wide of the far post on 52 minutes.

The away side really ramped up the pressure and Afolayan looked set to equalise on 57 minutes, but Dimi Mitov produced a big save with his feet to stop the one on one.

Cambridge hung on, with Bolton boss Ian Evatt yellow carded for complaints at the final whistle.