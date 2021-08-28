Dagenham hit top spot with 4-2 win over Bromley

Dagenham are the early-season leaders in the National League after a comfortable 4-2 victory against Bromley saw them make it two wins from their opening two matches.

The Daggers, many people’s idea of promotion dark horses this season, fell behind after seven minutes when Byron Webster headed home Louis Dennis’ free-kick.

Josh Walker tapped home a low cross by Sam Ling late in the first half to send the team into the break level.

The hosts were dominant in the second half and put their opponents to the sword with three goals, but not before Michael Cheek saw his header hit a post for Bromley.

Paul McCallum turned in a Myles Weston cross just after the hour to fire Dagenham ahead before Matt Robinson’s curling effort extended the advantage after 72 minutes.

Weston added a fourth for the hosts with a superb solo run and finish four minutes from time before Cheek’s consolation reply for Bromley in injury time.