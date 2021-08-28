Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Tyreece Simpson’s first Swindon goal earns victory over Mansfield

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:20 pm
Swindon saw off Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyreece Simpson’s first goal for Swindon earned Ben Garner his maiden home win as Robins boss with a 1-0 triumph over Mansfield.

Simpson broke his duck on the hour when he swept in a low cross from the left by Jonny Williams, who had only just been introduced as a substitute.

Mansfield thought they had drawn level with a Tyrese Sinclair free-kick that the Stags felt crossed the line, but the assistant referee on that side disagreed.

A tepid first half was followed by an electric start to the second, with Rob Hunt going close for the hosts when he saw his sliding effort brilliantly saved by Nathan Bishop.

The away side had a glorious opportunity of their own seconds later but they squandered a two-on-one.

Oliver Hawkins broke free of the defence and had the choice between shooting or squaring for the supporting Danny Johnson for an easy tap-in.

Hawkins opted for the pass but he overhit it which led to Swindon being able to recover and Johnson’s shot was blocked on the line.

It proved a costly miss as Simpson secured victory for the home side, who now boast 10 points from their opening five games.

