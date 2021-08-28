Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Captain Cooper leads by example with late winner for Millwall

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:21 pm
Jake Cooper got Millwall’s late winner (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jake Cooper got Millwall’s late winner (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jake Cooper’s dramatic last-minute winner earned Millwall their first Sky Bet  Championship win of the season, 2-1 over 10-man Blackpool at the Den.

Last man Callum Connolly pulled back Benik Afobe when he was through on goal after 14 minutes, leaving the Tangerines to play the majority of the game a man down.

However, Blackpool broke the deadlock against the run of play after the break thanks to some calamitous defending. Lions goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski collided with Murray Wallace on the edge of the box to give Shayne Lavery a simple 56th-minute tap-in.

Jed Wallace rifled a superb free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards seven minutes later to level the game and swing the momentum the hosts’ way, before captain Cooper headed home from six yards to give Millwall all three points in the 90th minute.

Millwall striker Matt Smith posed an aerial threat all game and he found Afobe with a flick-on after 14 minutes, playing his team-mate through on goal before Connolly left the referee with little choice but to show the red card.

The hosts pinned Blackpool in their own half but rarely threatened and enjoyed clear few clear chances in the first period, with the visitors almost capitalising on a couple of defensive errors.

Afobe almost gave Millwall the lead in spectacular fashion in first-half stoppage time, but his acrobatic first-time volley was deflected narrowly wide.

The home side started the second half brightly and thought they had the lead four minutes after the break when George Saville’s header ended up in the net, but the goal was disallowed for a foul in the box.

Scott Malone had a clear sight of goal in the 52nd minute after a neat backheel from Afobe played him through, but Marvin Ekpiteta prevented him from getting a shot away.

But it was Blackpool who took the lead five minutes later as Millwall’s shaky defending finally cost them.

The impressive Josh Bowler carried the ball from his own half and played Lavery in behind. Bialkowski and Murray Wallace seemed to have done enough to deny the striker, but appeared to take each other out and allow Lavery to slot home.

The hosts hit back just after the hour mark with a superb free-kick from Jed Wallace, who left Chris Maxwell with no chance.

It was all Millwall in the closing stages and substitute George Evans nearly won it three minutes from time, only to be denied by a fantastic save by Maxwell from close range.

However, skipper Cooper secured the three points with a towering header, meeting Jed Wallace’s corner with a powerful header that Maxwell was just unable to keep out.

