Oldham snatch victory at the death against Sutton

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:24 pm
Carl Piergianni sparked a dramatic late fightback for Oldham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Junior Luamba’s stoppage-time goal gave Oldham a dramatic first win of the season, 2-1 over Sutton in their League Two clash at the VBS Community Stadium.

Luamba slotted home in the 96th minute after good work by man-of-the-match Dylan Bahamboula, just minutes after Carl Piergianni’s header had drawn Keith Curle’s side level. David Ajiboye had given Sutton the lead.

Bahamboula posed the main threat for the Latics and had probably the best chance for the visitors in the first half, when he wriggled free but put his long-range strike just over.

Sutton also had opportunities to take the lead but Donovan Wilson shanked a shot out for a throw-in.

Sutton took a deserved lead on 62 minutes when Ajiboye lashed home a rebound after Craig Eastmond’s stunning strike smashed the crossbar and fell into the winger’s path.

Matt Gray’s side edged this encounter until the death against Oldham but the Latics showed real resolve.

Captain Piergianni stayed in the box and was rewarded as Davis Keillor-Dunn’s cross picked him out and he nodded home via the upright, before Luamba’s late, late clincher.

