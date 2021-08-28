James Henry scores hat-trick as Oxford brush aside Lincoln

James Henry hit a hat-trick as Oxford beat injury-hit Lincoln 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder struck with superb right-footed efforts from outside the area in the 12th and 24th minutes.

He then completed his treble with a 73rd-minute penalty, sending Josh Griffiths the wrong way after Lewis Montsma fouled Matty Taylor.

Henry, who had scored the only goal in Oxford’s previous home game against Crewe, fired into the top corner following Jordan Thornley’s strong run.

He doubled the lead with another accurate 20-yard shot after working the ball out of his feet in a tight area.

Oxford were not shy in having shots. Gavin Whyte struck a low 20-yarder early on, which Griffiths saved on his knees.

Cameron Brannagan fired in another fizzer from outside the area that Griffiths parried.

Adam Jackson headed a corner against the bar for the Imps, who grabbed an 87th-minute consolation when Anthony Scully converted from the spot after Sam Winnall fouled Ted Bishop in the box.