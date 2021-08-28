Birmingham hit back to take a point at Barnsley

Birmingham recovered from an early setback to secure a point in a 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Callum Styles put the home side ahead in the sixth minute before Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised.

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp named an unchanged side following his side’s 2-2 draw at QPR last weekend.

Both sets of players wore black armbands as a mark of respect following the death of former Birmingham player Sam Oji.

Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow went close with an early long-range volley which went narrowly wide.

Styles gave the hosts an early lead with a fine goal, firing into the roof of the net after being set up by Clarke Oduor.

As Birmingham began to pick up the pace, Jutkiewicz headed over from a Jeremie Bela corner.

Oduor caused problems for Blues’ backline with a driving surge forward before passing the ball to Styles, whose poor first touch allowed the defenders to regroup.

Jutkiewicz scored the equaliser in the 33rd minute, capitalising on a mistake from Toby Sibbick and finding the net at the second attempt.

There was further indecision at the back from Barnsley shortly after the restart when Liam Kitching’s clearing header saw Kristian Pedersen pick up the loose ball, but his effort was blocked.

Woodrow threatened, firing in a shot which was on target but straight at goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

At the other end, Maxime Colin headed over after meeting a cross from Bela.

As the home side looked to reaffirm their authority after surrendering an early lead, Dominik Frieser posed a threat from the wing and Callum Brittain was also involved in some attacking moves.

Frieser tried a shot which was deflected wide for a corner and Colin made an important block to keep out an effort from Woodrow.

Birmingham had a chance to go in front when a quick break saw Ryan Woods pick out Tahith Chong who put his effort wide.

Another good opportunity for the visitors went begging when Scott Hogan got on the end of a cross from Bela, but he put his header wide.

Hogan again threatened to find a way through after Chong beat Sibbick and he found himself one-on-one with Brad Collins, with the keeper coming to his side’s rescue with a good save.

Hogan was withdrawn shortly afterwards with Chuks Aneke coming on in his place.

There was also an attacking change for Barnsley, with Frieser replaced by Victor Adeboyejo.

Aneke soon made his presence known with Collins forced to make an important block to thwart him as the game ended all square.