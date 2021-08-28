Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Partick Thistle bounce back in style with win over Morton

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:26 pm
Zak Rudden struck for Partick Thistle (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Partick Thistle immediately returned to winning ways following their slip-up at Arbroath with a convincing 3-0 victory over Greenock Morton at Firhill.

Thistle were beaten 3-1 by the Red Lichties last time out but made it three wins out of four in the cinch Championship after brushing aside Morton.

Kevin Holt opened the scoring after just nine minutes when he headed home Kyle Turner’s corner and it could have been two moments later only for Jack Hamilton to produce a fine save to deny Scott Tiffoney.

It was 2-0 in the 47th minute though, Tiffoney laying off Richard Foster’s ball forward to Zak Rudden who slammed his shot past Hamilton.

The points were then wrapped up eight minutes later when Turner, who moments before had brought another save out of Hamilton, floated in a corner which Brian Graham headed in for his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

