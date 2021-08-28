Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Inverness top of Championship after narrow win over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:28 pm
Michael Gardyne was Inverness’ match-winner (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Michael Gardyne was Inverness’ match-winner (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Inverness claimed victory in the battle of the early cinch Championship pace-setters after defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Both clubs came into the game having won each of their opening three league matches without conceding a goal and it was little surprise to see the contest settled by the narrowest of margins.

Michael Gardyne’s fifth-minute goal proved to be the only thing to separate the teams as Inverness replaced their hosts on top of the table – Killie dropping to third below Partick Thistle.

Gardyne and Shane Sutherland linked up well before the veteran winger slammed a rising strike past Zach Hemming for his first goal in Caley colours.

Blair Alston came close to levelling but saw his 15th-minute effort deflected onto the post while Innes Cameron was denied by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers after the break, but Kilmarnock could not find an equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal