Jamie Proctor nets four-minute brace as Port Vale see off leaders Forest Green

Jamie Proctor scored a quick-fire first-half brace as Port Vale claimed their first League Two victory of the season to end leaders Forest Green’s winning start to the campaign.

Summer-signing Proctor opened his league account for Vale in the sixth minute when he was fed by co-striker James Wilson to the right of goal and sent a 12-yard side-footed effort into the far corner.

Just three minutes later he grabbed his second.

Ben Garrity sent a low ball across the face of goal and goalkeeper Luke McGee fumbled it into the path of Proctor who tapped in from close range.

Garrity should have added a third in the 53rd minute after darting into the area, but McGee did well to turn the midfielder’s low 14-yard strike past his left post.

Proctor came close to claiming a hat-trick 10 minutes later, but McGee pushed his low long-range effort safely behind.

League leaders Rovers looked out of sorts and only really threatened in the last five minutes when substitute Jake Young fired wide and skipper Jamille Matt nodded a chance over.