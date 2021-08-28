Gavan Holohan goal maintains Hartlepool’s winning home run

Hartlepool beat Carlisle 2-1 to make it three home wins from three since returning to Sky Bet League Two.

The victory means Dave Challinor’s side have lost only once in 19 matches at Victoria Park.

The Cumbrians had the ball in the net in the second minute but striker Zach Clough was rightly booked for punching a left-sided cross into the net.

The home side took the lead in the 13th minute. David Ferguson won possession and his cross was touched by Will Goodwin into the path of Tyler Burey. The Millwall loanee picked out the top corner from 16 yards for his third goal of the season.

The visitors levelled with 38 minutes on the clock with their only effort on target, Clough turning home from close range – this time with his boot.

Following a scramble in the area, Pools’ subs Luke Molyneux and Matty Daly both had shots charged down.

Gavan Holohan got Hartlepool’s winner in the 69th minute. A cross from the right was only cleared to the edge of the area and the Irish midfielder’s sweetly-struck volley dipped into the net.