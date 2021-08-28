Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavan Holohan goal maintains Hartlepool’s winning home run

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:31 pm
Hartlepool United’s Gavan Holohan celebrates with the trophy after winning the shoot-out and promotion after the Vanarama National League play-off final at Ashton Gate, Bristol.
Hartlepool beat Carlisle 2-1 to make it three home wins from three since returning to Sky Bet League Two.

The victory means Dave Challinor’s side have lost only once in 19 matches at Victoria Park.

The Cumbrians had the ball in the net in the second minute but striker Zach Clough was rightly booked for punching a left-sided cross into the net.

The home side took  the lead in the 13th minute. David Ferguson won possession and his cross was touched by Will Goodwin into the path of Tyler Burey. The Millwall loanee picked out the top corner from 16 yards for his third goal of the season.

The visitors levelled with 38 minutes on the clock with their only effort on target, Clough turning home from close range – this time with his boot.

Following a scramble in the area, Pools’ subs Luke Molyneux and Matty Daly both had shots charged down.

Gavan Holohan got Hartlepool’s winner in the 69th minute. A cross from the right was only cleared to the edge of the area and the Irish midfielder’s sweetly-struck volley dipped into the net.

