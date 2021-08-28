Saidou Khan nets on full debut as Chesterfield beat Wealdstone

Saidou Khan marked his full debut for Chesterfield with a goal as the Spireites got their home campaign underway with a 2-0 win against Wealdstone.

The summer singing from Dagenham took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet, firing the ball in from the edge of the box on the angle.

Wealdstone goalkeeper George Wickens will be disappointed after being beaten at his near post but he made amends shortly afterwards with a solid save to deny Danny Rowe.

Goalscorer Khan was replaced in midfield at half-time by Jak McCourt after suffering a head injury just before the break.

Craig Fasanmade came close to an equaliser for the visitors early in the second half but his header was just over the crossbar.

The Spireites made sure of all three points after 81 minutes when George Carline headed in at the far post following a corner.