Tom Bloxham’s stunner ends Shrewsbury drought in comeback win over Gillingham

Tom Bloxham’s spectacular overhead kick ended Shrewsbury’s lengthy goal drought as they came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1.

The 17-year-old’s equaliser was his club’s first strike in League One this season.

He cancelled out Jack Tucker’s goal before Sam Cosgrove secured Salop’s first points of the campaign.

Daniel Udoh went close to a third-minute opener for Shrewsbury, before the visitors edged ahead 12 minutes in as Tucker headed home a Kyle Dempsey corner.

Vadaine Oliver almost made it two, before Cosgrove passed up two superb chances to level for the hosts.

The hosts looked devoid of confidence in front of goal, but their near seven-hour wait for a goal ended in spectacular fashion, as Bloxham found the net with an overhead kick in the 59th minute.

And ine minutes later the game had been turned around as Cosgrove fired home from a cross.

The game ended in controversy as after Gillingham’s Daniel Phillips had been shown a second yellow, the two managers clashed with a melee leading to a red card for a Shrewsbury substitute and the Gillingham assistant manager.