Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Bloxham’s stunner ends Shrewsbury drought in comeback win over Gillingham

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:33 pm
Tom Bloxham scored Shrewsbury’s first league goal of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Bloxham scored Shrewsbury’s first league goal of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Tom Bloxham’s spectacular overhead kick ended Shrewsbury’s lengthy goal drought as they came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1.

The 17-year-old’s equaliser was his club’s first strike in League One this season.

He cancelled out Jack Tucker’s goal before Sam Cosgrove secured Salop’s first points of the campaign.

Daniel Udoh went close to a third-minute opener for Shrewsbury, before the visitors edged ahead 12 minutes in as Tucker headed home a Kyle Dempsey corner.

Vadaine Oliver almost made it two, before Cosgrove passed up two superb chances to level for the hosts.

The hosts looked devoid of confidence in front of goal, but their near seven-hour wait for a goal ended in spectacular fashion, as Bloxham found the net with an overhead kick in the 59th minute.

And ine minutes later the game had been turned around as Cosgrove fired home from a cross.

The game ended in controversy as after Gillingham’s Daniel Phillips had been shown a second yellow, the two managers clashed with a melee leading to a red card for a Shrewsbury substitute and the Gillingham assistant manager.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal