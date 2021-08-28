Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Jack Rudoni snatches Dons a point as Ipswich remain winless

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:39 pm
Jack Rudoni scrambled in an equaliser (Aaron Chown/PA)
Substitute Jack Rudoni scrambled home an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn AFC Wimbledon a point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

The result keeps the Tractor Boys winless in five games with three points from a possible 15 after they stormed into a 2-0 lead within two minutes of the second half.

Former Dons striker Joe Pigott’s 52nd-minute penalty was followed up by a superb strike from Wes Burns, but Wimbledon struck back in the 58th minute through Ben Heneghan.

A shot from Pigott thumped into the head of his former strike partner Ollie Palmer leaving him flat out on the turf, and Aaron Pressley’s half-volley went narrowly wide.

Burns was dragged to the ground by Will Nightingale in the penalty area seven minutes into the second half and up stepped Pigott to fire Ipswich into the lead.

Burns extended Ipswich’s lead shortly afterwards, but the visitors struck back with Heneghan’s far-post header.

Palmer’s angled shot was deflected wide and Wimbledon’s last-gasp equaliser came when Rudoni snaffled a rebound from Heneghan’s header.

