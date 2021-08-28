Goalkeeper Glenn Morris on fire as Crawley hold Northampton to stalemate

Veteran Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris pulled off several important saves as the Reds and Northampton took a share of the spoils in a goalless League Two draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley had fallen behind in each of their previous four league and cup games and they had a close call in only the fourth minute.

Sam Hoskins put striker Kion Etete through but the big Tottenham loanee was thwarted when Morris saved with his legs.

Crawley midfielder Tyler Frost fired wide when unmarked before Sam Ashford threatened for the hosts when his shot was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Jake Hessenthaler was narrowly off target shortly after the break, firing the ball just over, and then keeper Morris denied Etete at the other end.

The Cobblers suffered an injury blow after 72 minutes when defender Joseph Mills was carried off after suffering a leg injury in a collision with Ashford.

Morris turned a low shot from Mitch Pinnock round the post as Northampton, who held the edge, threatened five minutes from time but the hosts held on as the points were shared.