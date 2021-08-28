Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Glenn Morris on fire as Crawley hold Northampton to stalemate

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:42 pm
Glenn Morris kept a clean sheet for Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Veteran Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris pulled off several important saves as the Reds and Northampton took a share of the spoils in a goalless League Two draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley had fallen behind in each of their previous four league and cup games and they had a close call in only the fourth minute.

Sam Hoskins put striker Kion Etete through but the big Tottenham loanee was thwarted when Morris saved with his legs.

Crawley midfielder Tyler Frost fired wide when unmarked before Sam Ashford threatened for the hosts when his shot was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Jake Hessenthaler was narrowly off target shortly after the break, firing the ball just over, and then keeper Morris denied Etete at the other end.

The Cobblers suffered an injury blow after 72 minutes when defender Joseph Mills was carried off after suffering a leg injury in a collision with Ashford.

Morris turned a low shot from Mitch Pinnock round the post as Northampton, who held the edge, threatened five minutes from time but the hosts held on as the points were shared.

