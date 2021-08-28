Sport Kyle Wootton denies 10-man Torquay By Press Association August 28, 2021, 5:53 pm Kyle Wootton headed home Notts County’s second-half equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA) Kyle Wootton’s second-half header rescued Notts County a point in a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Torquay. Wootton headed home Adam Chicksen’s cross in the 69th minute to cancel out Danny Wright’s first-half header for the visitors. County made a bright start and struck a post in the 10th minute through Ruben Rodrigues’ effort. Torquay were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Ali Omar was shown a straight red card for hauling down Wootton. The visitors edged ahead through Wright’s header eight minutes before the break before Wootton got ahead of his marker to nod home a 69th-minute equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ten-man Chelsea stand firm to earn draw with Liverpool ‘It’s a great three points’ – Sunderland’s Jamie McAllister on Wycombe win Halifax win at Woking Exeter’s response to adversity pleases boss Matt Taylor