Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kyle Wootton denies 10-man Torquay

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 5:53 pm
Kyle Wootton headed home Notts County’s second-half equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Wootton headed home Notts County’s second-half equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyle Wootton’s second-half header rescued Notts County a point in a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Torquay.

Wootton headed home Adam Chicksen’s cross in the 69th minute to cancel out Danny Wright’s first-half header for the visitors.

County made a bright start and struck a post in the 10th minute through Ruben Rodrigues’ effort.

Torquay were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Ali Omar was shown a straight red card for hauling down Wootton.

The visitors edged ahead through Wright’s header eight minutes before the break before Wootton got ahead of his marker to nod home a 69th-minute equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal