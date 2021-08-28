Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Ellis sent off but 10-man Barrow hold Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:04 pm
Mark Ellis was sent off in Barrow’s draw with Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA).
Barrow had captain Mark Ellis sent off for violent conduct but still held Bristol Rovers to a 1-1 draw in Sky Bet League Two.

Mark Cooper’s side lost Ellis to a straight red card in the 31st minute following an off-the-ball incident

And the Cumbrians fell behind in the 43rd minute of a fiery opening half as Sam Nicholson’s shot gave Rovers a deserved lead.

But Joey Barton’s visitors, still without an away win since December 2020, could not hold on to their advantage going into half-time.

Substitute George Williams fired goalwards and midfielder Ollie Banks helped the ball past James Belshaw for his first goal for the club since moving to Holker Street from Tranmere in January.

Despite their one-man disadvantage Barrow looked the side most likely to claim the win for much of the second half. Josh Gordon drilled a shot against the crossbar for Barrow after George Williams tested Belshaw from distance.

Rovers piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, Paul Farman saving superbly from Harry Anderson, but Barrow stood firm to claim a point.

