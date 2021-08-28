Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scott Parker felt Bournemouth did enough to beat Hull

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:11 pm
Scott Parker’s side were held by Hull (Mark Kerton/PA)
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was left frustrated by the goalless draw with Hull, believing his side created more than enough chances to win the game.

The Cherries had three clear opportunities at goal, the best coming for Dominic Solanke and Emiliano Marcondes, but home keeper Matt Ingram kept the visitors at bay with some important saves.

“We huffed and puffed and had big chances,” Parker said.

“I thought we defended very well. We just didn’t get our noses in front – it’s a game we created enough to win it, but it was not to be.

“We did enough to win the game. Massive chances in there and they should be put away. Just wasn’t meant to be today.

“We altered the midfield a little bit as the game went on. Endeavour was there, clean sheet is a positive – considering where we are, onwards and upwards hopefully”.

When asked about the transfer window, Parker said they were close to some signings.

“We are close with a couple of things,” he said. “I can’t wait until it shuts to be honest with you!”

In contrast, Hull manager Grant McCann was positive about his side’s performance after they ended a three-match losing run in the Championship.

“We’ve got to respect the point,” the Northern Irishman said. “We’ve engineered the best chance of the game and on another day, it goes in.”

McCann was referring to Greg Docherty’s header that hit the bar in the second half, and admitted that City did gift the visitors some chances to win the game.

“Docherty was excellent and he deserved a goal,” McCann added. “We knew he would get better (after catching Covid-19 in pre-season).

“We limited them to chances that we gave them. We dealt with them well.

“I thought we got better as the game went on. We’ll respect the point and now we can get back some of our injured players.”

McCann was quick to sing the praises of young Josh Hinds, who made his first-team debut against the Cherries.

“The debut for Josh Hinds – he got a round of applause for that in the changing rooms,” he said.

“Josh has been training well and he deserves his chance. There is interest in (Tom) Eaves – we love him as a person and a player, and its down to him to fight his way back in.”

McCann was also quick to praise Tyler Smith, who made his debut for the Tigers.

He said: “We like to have that fluid movement, someone who can play anywhere in a three. He just tired towards the end because of a lack of game time.

“We’re trying to bring more in, you’ll have to wait and see.”

