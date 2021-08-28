Home is where the happiness is for Dave Challinor and Hartlepool

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor says Victoria Park is a happy place after they continued their strong home form.

Pools made it three home wins from three since returning to Sky Bet League Two after four years in the National League.

They saw off Carlisle 2-1 at a raucous Victoria Park on Saturday and have now lost just once in 19 games on home turf.

Challinor said: “This was another special day and people have said they haven’t seen a day like this at The Vic – to send over 5,000 people away happy is a nice feeling.

“The atmosphere inside the ground was great, both sets of fans bounced off each other. The special bit comes with us winning and celebrating with the supporters, as it means a lot to them as it does us.

“It’s three wins from four this season and it’s great to be in the top six. We have to find a way away from home to win.’’

Pools took the lead on 13 minutes when Tyler Burey picked out the top corner from 18 yards for his third goal in as many games after his arrival on loan from Millwall.

The Cumbrians levelled with their only shot on target. Striker Zach Clough, who had an early goal ruled out for punching the ball into the net, made no mistake in the 38th minute with his foot from close range.

However, the home side won the contest when midfielder Gavan Holohan’s dipping volley from 20 yards sailed home on 69 minutes after the Cumbrians failed to clear convincingly.

Challinor added: “We needed to show intent and purpose in the second half and it was a bit of an arm wrestle throughout as they changed system to match us up.

“We scored two brilliant goals with moments of individual brilliance to win the game. We weren’t fortunate to win the game, we were good value for it.”

Cumbrians’ boss Chris Beech admitted: “It’s a very disappointing day and a poor result. For me, I felt the performance was disappointing too.

“Look at the game and Hartlepool didn’t really have any chances either – it was a poor game. They will be happy to win, but the game itself was poor.

“We lost too many headers, tackles, without really looking like we can be. I can’t criticise the players (and say) that they weren’t trying, but (they) huffed and puffed and it wasn’t good enough.

“I don’t think our goalkeeper had to make saves and their goalkeeper didn’t either.”

He added: “It was a game void of real control from either team.

“In the final third we needed more and players need to win more tackles and headers. We needed to play with intensity and composure and we didn’t have either.”