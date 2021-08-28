Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford boss Karl Robinson applauds hat-trick hero James Henry

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:27 pm
Karl Robinson’s side beat Lincoln (Jacob King/PA)
Oxford boss Karl Robinson paid tribute to James Henry after the midfielder’s hat-trick destroyed injury-hit Lincoln 3-1.

Henry struck with shots from outside the area in the 12th and 24th minutes and completed his treble from the penalty spot after Matty Taylor was tripped by Lewis Montsma.

Robinson said: “He’s a master at annoying me, but in a good way.

“I like players who’ve played at a higher level where there’s an aloofness to them.

“But James Henry is an outstanding player and to get 51 goals for this club and for him to get past 100 goals as a midfielder are fantastic achievements.”

Robinson was delighted with his side’s display.

He said: “We were excellent the way we moved the football and asked questions of the opposition.

“I know they had lots of personnel not available, but they were still a strong outfit.

“We were very, very good in a lot of aspects of our play, although we were arguably better against Bolton last week when we didn’t get anything from the game, according to those who saw us there.

“But to have 10 points from the first five games is very good from us and we’re only going to improve.”

Anthony Scully hit a late consolation from the spot for Lincoln, who had six players sidelined and were only able to name five substitutes.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said: “Everything that happened before the game with player availability of course made things difficult but I don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“The first 45 minutes cost us, but I still want us to be better than that, and we were in the second half.

“We gave the ball away in poor areas of the field. I expect my players to get in the face of James Henry as he shoots and we didn’t do that.

“I actually questioned one or two in the dressing room about how hard they had worked and how much they really wanted to win the game. And that’s the first time I’ve had to do that.

“We did improve in the second half and were threatening and pushing them back.

“I’ve no idea why we’ve got so many injuries at the moment. I don’t know if it’s down to the short pre-season, or the long post-season with getting to the play-off final. Maybe it’s a bit of both.

“We need to get players in who can improve the 11. I’d like to improve the numbers in the squad by at least two as well, whether that’s three in and one out, I don’t know.

“But I don’t want to use selection problems as an excuse today. We didn’t give ourselves a chance – we were sloppy in that opening period.”

