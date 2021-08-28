Halifax win at Woking

Halifax bounced back from an opening-day home defeat by winning 3-2 at Woking to secure their first win of the National League season.

The Shaymen, beaten 2-1 at home last week by Maidenhead, led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Jesse Debrah and Martin Woods.

Jordan Maguire-Drew’s 39th-minute penalty had pulled one back, but the visitors regained their two-goal advantage a minute into the second half when Billy Waters drilled home.

Woking dominated the second period as they searched for a way back and forward George Oakley’s fine curling effort gave them hope in the 68th minute, but Halifax held on.