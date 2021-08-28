Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ipswich boss Paul Cook: We haven’t learned our lesson

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:32 pm
Paul Cook felt Ipswich should have been home and dry (Nick Potts/PA)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook was disappointed his team failed to dominate the game after taking a 2-0 lead against AFC Wimbledon.

Opposite number Mark Robinson, however, had a mixed reaction to the final 2-2 result after Will Nightingale conceded a 52nd-minute penalty which gave Ipswich the lead.

It was a scrambled effort by Dons substitute Jack Rudoni in the fifth minute of stoppage time that helped secure a point for the visitors.

Former Dons striker Joe Pigott’s penalty was followed up by a superb strike from Wes Burns but Wimbledon hit back after 58 minutes through Ben Heneghan and Rudoni snatched a point at the death.

Cook said: “We have to learn from what we have done and unfortunately we haven’t.

“You could feel at 2-0 it was a lovely atmosphere in the stadium, it was jovial and everyone was euphoric but when Wimbledon got the goal you feel the tension come and you also feel the tension in the players’ decision-making.

“The best way to keep the pressure is to keep the ball.

“Again we have scored two goals at home and we haven’t won. We’ve had a lot of chances and a lot of great situations.

“Confidence in football is key…because the reality is our fans want to transmit positive energy and unfortunately if we don’t give them that energy to transmit, that energy will transmit the opposite way and rightly so.”

Robinson said: “I spoke to Will (Nightingale) and he knows he doesn’t need to make contact…and then they score again after that and you give yourself a mountain to climb. I’m very disappointed.

“As soon as we went 2-0 down I think you saw a different side. We started to play with some freedom, move the ball quicker.

“We’ve got to stamp our personality from the word go and I want to see more from us.

“There’s not many true cliches in football but ‘if you don’t concede you can’t lose’ is a true one. We’ve got to get better and play better and be expansive.

“Our detail wasn’t good enough and they’ve got good players and they are going to cause you problems and we’ve got to get our details better.

“It shows you where we are and that we are capable of playing exciting football, but we are a very young group and all growing.”

