Troy Deeney is just one target for Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer would not rule out a transfer deadline-beating move for striker Troy Deeney after watching his side draw 1-1 at Barnsley.

The Watford skipper is a reported target for Blues and Bowyer spoke of his admiration for the player as he admitted he is hoping to bring two players to the club before Tuesday’s deadline.

“All I would say is Troy is a good player. He is a good player, he is a good striker, scores goals and works hard for his team,” Bowyer said when asked about the 33-year-old.

“He is a player that I like but we are speaking to other players as well, so I won’t go into too much detail.

“In an ideal world, if we could bring in two to strengthen, that would be great. I know we are working hard. Craig (Gardner) is working hard behind the scenes to bring someone in.”

Bowyer was disappointed not to come away from Oakwell with three points.

Callum Styles put the home side ahead early on before Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised in the 33rd minute.

“We should have left with all three points,” Bowyer added. “We dominated the second half and created three very, very good chances – not half-chances.

“The keeper saved a one-on-one and got Barnsley a point, but that’s what he’s paid to do.

“Barnsley are a very good team with high energy and good players. They scored a great goal. What a strike from the lad. Sometimes, you have to hold your hand up.

Tykes head coach Markus Schopp is also hoping to beat next week’s deadline to strengthen his squad with “more experience”.

He said: “I am not frustrated. At the end, we are happy with a point. More especially in the second half, when they hurt us.

“Playing Birmingham is not an easy one. They are a really tough team to compete against.

“It was not easy when they have so many set-pieces. It was a tough situation and it breaks your rhythm.

“Their goal came from a set-piece and a second ball. We don’t want to have to adapt our style. I do want a result where we can relax!

“But it is never a question about the character and attitude of my players. My team put it all on the pitch and it is awesome.

“In games like today and last week, there are moments in the game which can bring in one side or the other.

“It is something I think where sometimes, it would be important to have a bit more experience.

“I want a couple of players in. There is a need in certain positions and we need better competition in those areas.”