‘It’s a great three points’ – Sunderland’s Jamie McAllister on Wycombe win

Sunderland were celebrating “a great three points” after the Black Cats went top of League One with a battling 3-1 home win over Wycombe.

Ross Stewart’s brace and Elliot Embleton’s strike put the hosts 3-0 up before substitute David Wheeler scored a late consolation for Wycombe.

Sunderland assistant manager Jamie McAllister said: “Today we were playing against a good Wycombe side who have started the season really well. We knew it was going to be tough.

“The way they play, they’re always going to create problems. They’ve got that quality up top with (Sam) Vokes and the runners off but we were kind of aware of it in the first 10 minutes, then after the goal in the 14th minute there was a good bit of quality with Elliot and Ross’ goal.

“We took a little bit of control then but I thought the third goal was massive.

“We showed little spells of quality, keeping the ball moving, but Wycombe never gave up and you don’t expect that from Gareth’s team. He’s a top manager, great guy, and there were threats.

“They did well and I thought we did well with Flanno (Tom Flanagan) and (Callum) Doyle, they were excellent, they went toe-to-toe with (Adebayo) Akinfenwa, which not many do.

“Patto (Anthony Patterson) didn’t have a save to make and the goal was disappointing to concede.

“But it’s a great three points.”

McAllister also had praise for the youth in Sunderland’s squad.

He added: “Again with Patto coming in he’s dealt with the situation well, he’s been excellent. Callum Doyle again, a big test for him against an experienced international in Vokes and I’m sure he won’t play against anyone much stronger than Akinfenwa.

“Our young lads keep proving how good they are, they’re learning every week, growing every week and it’s pleasing to see.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was still full of praise for his squad following their first defeat of the campaign.

He said: “I can’t believe we came in at 2-0 down. I thought we probably just edged it to be honest in the first half.

“But you know what this game is about, both boxes, and we took a lot of chances today and we didn’t hit the target. Our goal is a deflected one but they took their chances really well.

“I think first half they only had two shots at our goal and scored two goals.

“But we’re happy if we keep playing like that, we’ll be fine. But they were ruthless with their opportunities today.

“They took them all and that’s the game really.”