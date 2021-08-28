Ryan Lowe happy with Plymouth’s effort in draw with Fleetwood

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe could not fault his side’s effort after they extended their unbeaten League One run with a 1-1 home draw against Fleetwood.

In-form Scottish striker Ryan Hardie scored with a brilliant dipping volley to fire Argyle 1-0 up but his 21st-minute opener was cancelled out by Callum Camps’ cool close-range volley.

Lowe, whose side are unbeaten in four games, said: “Ideally I would have liked 10 points on the board but we’ll take eight because that’s four unbeaten in the league and we’re still unbeaten at home.

“There were loads of positives for me. The lads left everything out there.

“We’ve had quite a few games in a short space of time with the League Cup games away and I thought they looked a tired bunch but they kept working their socks off.

“The boys were desperate to get that winner and Jordon Garrick’s come in off the right-hand side and hit one late on. An inch or two lower and it’s top bins, instead it rattles the bar.

“I did want three points but I am not complaining because if you are not winning you certainly don’t want to be losing.

“It wasn’t for the lack of trying. I thought we were fantastic in everything we have done. Ryan (Hardie) has got a great goal. Taken it down with one foot and struck it with the other, it was a world-class finish. He can do that.

“In fairness they’ve got a good goal as well. Great cross in and great finish. I’ve no complaints about goals like that.

“We’ll rest up and hopefully by the time we come back to play Sheffield Wednesday we’ll have two or three back from injury and maybe one or two in.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was content with a draw.

He said: “I am pleased to get a point after a long trip.

“There was a big crowd here and it’s a good football club in this division. It’s not an easy place to come.

“They started well and got an early goal. But we didn’t let that affect us too much and we responded really well.

“We had some good opportunities, we have to take more care of the ball when we go on the counter-attack.

“We showed lots of spirit when we had to defend and showed some good quality at the top end of the pitch. It was about a fair result today.

“In the first half we looked a threat going forward. That was even better after they scored.

“There is more to come from the whole group, players coming back from injury. We are a young group of players making mistakes, and for the first goal we could have done better with that.

“You can’t allow someone like Hardie space and time to run into and finish like he did. We will have to keep learning and make sure they don’t replicate those mistakes in the future.”