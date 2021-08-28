Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Jon Brady deflated as Northampton’s Joseph Mills suffers suspected broken ankle

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:59 pm
Jon Brady (pictured) is worried about (Nick Potts/PA)
Jon Brady (pictured) is worried about (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady admitted to feeling “really deflated” after skipper Joseph Mills suffered a suspected broken ankle in Saturday’s goalless League Two draw at Crawley.

Former Forest Green defender Mills was hurt in a 72nd-minute collision with Sam Ashford and was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Brady said: “I can’t say too much but he was rushed to hospital and I’m really deflated. It was one hell of a tackle.”

Brady felt his men deserved maximum points after two-successive defeats in league and cup, and he admitted: “We probably deserved three points but Crawley sat deep most of the game.

“We won the battle and earned the right to win the game and had three one-on-ones, but the keeper made some good saves.

“We have three clean sheets in four league games so that shows we are organised, and taking six points from our two away games is another positive.

“At times we played some good stuff, but I saw Crawley play against Salford and fight and fight.”

Crawley head coach John Yems – on his 62nd birthday – was satisfied with a point following the 6-3 hiding at Forest Green the previous week.

He said: “It was a good point.

“We have regrouped and we haven’t conceded. Had we had another seven results like that last season we might have been in the play-offs ourselves.

“We have put things right after letting in six and we’ll always try and win and get the three points.”

Yems is seeking to give Reds fans “something to buy into” after promising to “have a go” in matches this season.

He admitted: “We can’t sign ready-made footballers, but we won’t get beat for not trying.

“We have got one of the lowest budgets in the league with 20-odd players in the squad and it would be nice if people appreciated it.”

Yems is keen to bolster his attacking options but is downbeat about the prospects of it happening.

He added: “There is more chance of Nelson getting his eye back than me making a signing before Tuesday’s deadline.”

