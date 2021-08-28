Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Westwood drowns sorrows and Ozil sticks knife in – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 7:13 pm
Lee Westwood and Mesut Ozil (Mike Egerton/Paul Harding/PA)
Lee Westwood and Mesut Ozil (Mike Egerton/Paul Harding/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 28.

Football

Rio Ferdinand’s breakfast was egg-static about Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

Conor McGregor was delighted with the news.

Manchester City unveiled statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

City’s current players revelled in their 5-0 win.

Mesut Ozil seemed to react to Arsenal’s defeat.

KP hit out at the Gunners.

Ian Wright kept it in the family.

Alan Shearer spent time with Rob Burrow.

Allan Saint-Maximin apologised to the Newcastle fans.

Jamie Vardy loved Leicester’s win.

Michail Antonio wanted more.

Paralympics

On to the next one for Gordon Reid.

Will Bayley hailed the biggest win of his career.

Jody Cundy was proud after winning mixed team sprint gold.

Hannah Cockroft celebrated with now two-time T38 100m champion Sophie Hahn.

More ParalympicsGB celebrations in Tokyo.

Cricket

A big win for England.

Captain Joe Root and Jos Buttler were delighted.

What a ball!

KP loves London.

Sam Billings enjoyed Friday.

Formula One

Max Verstappen geared up for qualifying in Belgium.

Lando Norris cruised the kerbs.

Golf

Lee Westwood drowned his sorrows.

Boxing

Josh Warrington was proud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal