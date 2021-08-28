Westwood drowns sorrows and Ozil sticks knife in – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 28.
Football
Rio Ferdinand’s breakfast was egg-static about Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.
Conor McGregor was delighted with the news.
Manchester City unveiled statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.
City’s current players revelled in their 5-0 win.
Mesut Ozil seemed to react to Arsenal’s defeat.
KP hit out at the Gunners.
Ian Wright kept it in the family.
Alan Shearer spent time with Rob Burrow.
Allan Saint-Maximin apologised to the Newcastle fans.
Jamie Vardy loved Leicester’s win.
Michail Antonio wanted more.
Paralympics
On to the next one for Gordon Reid.
Will Bayley hailed the biggest win of his career.
Jody Cundy was proud after winning mixed team sprint gold.
Hannah Cockroft celebrated with now two-time T38 100m champion Sophie Hahn.
More ParalympicsGB celebrations in Tokyo.
Cricket
A big win for England.
Captain Joe Root and Jos Buttler were delighted.
What a ball!
KP loves London.
Sam Billings enjoyed Friday.
Formula One
Max Verstappen geared up for qualifying in Belgium.
Lando Norris cruised the kerbs.
Golf
Lee Westwood drowned his sorrows.
Boxing
Josh Warrington was proud.