Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

John Rooney goal proves decisive as Stockport win at Southend

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 7:39 pm
John Rooney netted the only goal of the match (Clive Brunskill/PA)
John Rooney netted the only goal of the match (Clive Brunskill/PA)

John Rooney first-half strike proved enough as Stockport claimed a narrow 1-0 National League victory over Southend at Roots Hall to record their first win of the season.

The visitors started brightest and Arjan Raikhy had an effort from Macauley Southam-Hales’ throw-in well saved during the opening exchanges.

Rooney made the decisive breakthrough after 16 minutes as he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and, with plenty of space, fired past goalkeeper Steve Arnold and into the top corner.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe tipped Jason Demetriou’s shot wide as the hosts pressed for an equaliser before the break.

Rooney looked for a second deep into the second half before firing a long-range effort over the crossbar but his sole effort proved enough to see Stockport take home maximum points to move up to 13th, a spot below their hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]