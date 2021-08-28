Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Semi Ajayi nets stoppage-time winner as West Brom snatch points at Peterborough

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 10:22 pm
Semi Ajayi scored a last-gasp winner for West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA)
Semi Ajayi scored a last-gasp winner as West Brom snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory at Peterborough.

The defender, making his first start of the season, struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Valerien Ismael’s unbeaten side finally shook off their battling hosts.

Ajayi was left with a simple task to strike from close range after frontman Matt Phillips raced down the right and cut the ball back under strong pressure from Posh defender Dan Butler.

The goal sparked wild celebrations with boss Ismael booked by referee James Linington for his part. The Baggies chief was then involved in a flare-up with members of the Posh management team following a dramatic conclusion to the contest.

Ajayi was no doubt a relieved man after failing to take a glorious chance to put Albion ahead just before the hour.

On that occasion he fired against a post from point-blank range after debutant Jordan Hugill’s header was palmed away by Posh keeper Christy Pym.

The Baggies also saw two strong penalty appeals ignored by Linington as they launched a second-half onslaught which eventually earned reward.

Pym was involved in the first spot-kick shout when diving at the feet of Phillips, but he made contact with the ball before the West Brom frontman went down.

And Albion were again left frustrated late on after Karlan Grant hit the deck when attempting to burst between two opponents.

Loan recruit Hugill failed to take another excellent chance to mark his first Albion outing with a goal when he headed a Phillips cross wide in the closing stages.

But defender Ajayi popped up in the right place at the right time to earn a fourth victory in five Championships outings so far for a club seeking a quick return to the Premier League.

The Albion attack – without three-goal leading scorer Callum Robinson due to a Covid-19 case – had rarely troubled the Posh defence before the break.

West Brom midfielder Darnell Furlong sliced an early effort from a tight angle harmlessly wide before Grant saw a low drive pushed away by Pym.

It took Posh 38 minutes to force Baggies number one Sam Johnstone into action but a curling Jack Marriott effort provided nothing more than catching practice.

Johnstone then watched an ambitious half-volley from teenage talent Harrison Burrows whistle wide before the same Posh prospect saw an effort from the edge of the box deflect wide for a corner which came to nothing.

But the home side found themselves under the cosh throughout a second period bossed by Albion and their hopes of a valuable point were eventually snatched away in the dying moments as the visitors triumphed.

