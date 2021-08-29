Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Positive coronavirus test rules John McGinn out of Denmark qualifier

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 10:13 am Updated: August 29, 2021, 10:46 am
John McGinn will miss the trip to Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA)
John McGinn will miss the trip to Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA)

John McGinn has confirmed he is out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for coronavirus.

The self-isolating Aston Villa midfielder missed his team’s Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday and he later revealed he returned a positive Covid test last Monday.

“All the Scotland boys are close so it’s been difficult keeping this quiet and not telling them I won’t be playing,” McGinn told the Sunday Mail. “That’s been strange but I’ll be the same as everyone else on Wednesday – I’ll be a Scotland fan.

“I’m not naive enough to think I’ll just come back and be absolutely flying but I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure I’m ready for the Moldova game (on Saturday) if and when I get a negative test next week.”

The 26-year-old later added on Twitter that he had “no symptoms” and was “feeling fine”.

Motherwell right-back Stephen O’Donnell could be a doubt after missing his side’s 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday through illness, the third match in a row he has sat out.

Stephen O'Donnell
Stephen O’Donnell has been struggling with illness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There was better news elsewhere for Scotland boss Steve Clarke as two strikers returned from illness to score for their teams.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to net his third goal of the season in QPR’s 2-0 victory over Coventry while Kevin Nisbet struck in Hibernian’s 2-0 win against Livingston.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]