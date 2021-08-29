Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley secure Maxwel Cornet signing

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 11:02 am
Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has signed a five-year deal at Burnley (Nigel French/PA)
Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”

Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank.

He helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring against Manchester City in a 3-1 quarter-final victory.

