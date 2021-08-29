Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Christian Ramirez earns Aberdeen a point against Ross County

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 5:13 pm
Christian Ramirez equalised for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Christian Ramirez equalised for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Christian Ramirez scored a late leveller to earn Aberdeen a point in a 1-1 draw against Ross County.

The visitors looked set to complete a smash-and-grab raid after Regan Charles-Cook’s first-half strike, only for American Ramirez to force home an 88th-minute equaliser.

The Dons announced the signing of Scotland centre-back David Bates from Hamburg before the match and handed debuts to new loan signings Austin Samuels and Matty Longstaff, while the visitors were unchanged from their defeat to Rangers a week ago.

Aberdeen looked threatening from set-pieces, with Calvin Ramsay’s deliveries causing panic in the visitors defence as early as the third minute when Declan Gallagher had a shot blocked.

The Dons have posed a threat going forward but have been easily opened up at the back this season and almost shot themselves in the foot again when Scott Brown’s back pass was intercepted by Jordan White.

He rolled in Ross Callachan, but goalkeeper Joe Lewis was off his line quickly to smother.

Brown had his heart in his mouth again shortly afterwards when he nudged a Connor Randall cutback narrowly past his own goal for a corner.

The former Celtic skipper had a big penalty claim at the other end when his shot from another Ramsay corner seemed to strike a hand in the box, but referee Nick Walsh waved away the strong appeals.

It was County who took the lead to silence the 14,434 crowd in Pittodrie.

Again defending was slack as Blair Spittal’s left-wing cross saw Harrison Paton’s shot blocked but Charles-Cook followed up to tuck home the loose ball.

They were unlucky not to level on the hour when Samuels’ cross from the left was begging for a touch but was eventually gratefully dived upon by Ross Laidlaw.

That would be Samuels’ last involvement as he was withdrawn moments later, along with the hard-working Longstaff, for Marley Watkins and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

County came close to doubling their lead after 69 minutes as Callachan got in behind the defence and rounded Lewis only for Ramsay to clear off the line, and at the other end Ramirez missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

Alex Iacovitti was well-placed to turn behind a Lewis Ferguson header from another Ramsay cross, and the home side piled on the pressure as the clock went against them, but the leveller eventually came with just two minutes left.

Laidlaw failed to hold onto a Jonny Hayes shot and as the ball squirmed towards the goal-line, Ramirez slid in to force the ball home and deservedly level the scores.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal