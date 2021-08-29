Rangers win Old Firm as St Mirren see red – 5 things from Premiership weekend

Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 in the game of the day at Ibrox.

Here, PA news agency looks at another weekend in the cinch Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou loses his first Old Firm game as Celtic boss

🎙️ Ange Postecoglou 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵: We need to take our chances when they come.#RANCEL | #COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 29, 2021

The former Australia manager has rejuvenated Celtic since taking over in the summer but learned a harsh lesson in Govan. The Parkhead club were in fine, free-scoring fettle going into the first Glasgow derby of the season. Celtic had the best of the first half but could not get their noses in front and all it took was a Filip Helander header in the 67th minute to keep the points at Ibrox.

Aberdeen leave it late to snatch point

🔴 A late Christian Ramirez goal rescued a point for The Dons against Ross County at Pittodrie. Match report ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 29, 2021

It was all a bit of a struggle for Aberdeen in their match against Ross County at Pittodrie. Regan Charles-Cook had put the Staggies ahead in the 33rd minute in the Granite City. It looked like Malky Mackay’s men might hold on for all three points but Christian Ramirez struck with two minutes left to deny County their first league win of the season.

St Mirren in the red zone again

90' +2 – STM 0-0 STJ Erhahon is sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Kane.#STMSTJ | #COYS — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) August 29, 2021

St Mirren picked up a third red card in four games in their goalless draw against St Johnstone in Paisley. Kristian Dennis was dismissed against Hearts and Alan Power was sent off against Celtic. And against the Perth men, Ethan Erhahon was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying moments of a game which left St Johnstone and St Mirren both still searching for their first league wins of the season.

Tony Watt is on the goal trail

MOTHERWELL OPEN THE SCORING. Jake Carroll's whipped free-kick into the box is headed backwards by TONY WATT into the net from 12 yards. 34' // #MFCvDFC // 1-0 pic.twitter.com/UKOWXFlrB9 — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 28, 2021

The Motherwell striker headed the only goal against Dundee to net in his third consecutive league game and match his Premiership tally from last season. The 27-year-old has four goals overall and is on his way to beating his career-best nine that he struck for Lierse in 2013-14, although he had six at this stage for St Johnstone three years ago. Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has been working on making Watt more of a goal threat and the striker is responding.

Livingston need the international break more than most

58' – Final change for the Lions as the injured Craig Sibbald limps off to be replaced by Keaghan Jacobs. HIB 1-0 LIV | #LFCLive | #cinchPremiership pic.twitter.com/CpkT5T7U9K — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) August 28, 2021

David Martindale will get the chance to give some of his players some much-needed rest and get some work into others who are just coming back from injury after a tough start to the season continued with a 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Martindale had 11 players missing at Easter Road and Bruce Anderson suffered a diabetic fit on the pitch, while Max Stryjek and Jack Fitzpatrick were sick at half-time. Others such as Craig Sibbald and Sean Kelly played through injuries as Livi stayed on the bottom with no points.