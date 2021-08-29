Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

F1 drivers pass the time at sodden Spa – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 7:43 pm
Drivers stand under umbrellas (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)
Drivers stand under umbrellas (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29.

Formula One

F1 teams and drivers passed the time during the rain delay at the Belgian Grand Prix.

And Max Verstappen and George Russell were left celebrating in strange circumstances.

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta had a new addition.

Kurt Zouma said goodbye to Chelsea.

A pair of Leicester players showed off another of their talents.

Allan Saint-Maximin had a message for Newcastle supporters.

John McGinn provided an update on his absence.

Paralympics

Britain’s gold rush continued in Tokyo.

Cricket

James Anderson reflected on England’s win against India.

Kevin Pietersen started his day with a brew.

Jason Roy was dressed for the occasion.

Tennis

Jamie Murray was enjoying the Big Apple.

Athletics

Jessica Ennis-Hill and family met some dinosaurs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal